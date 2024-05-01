OIC General Secretariat Condemns Deadly Assault against Mosque in Herat, Afghanistan

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 30 April 2024



The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the abominable assault perpetrated, on Monday 30 April 2024, by an armed assailant against a mosque in the Province of Herat in western Afghanistan.

The bloody attack reportedly left at least six worshippers dead and some others injured.�

The OIC strongly deplores the terrorist assault against a place of worship where innocent civilians gather to perform peacefully their prayers.�

The OIC General Secretariat calls on the authorities in Kabul to deploy greater efforts to put an end to such blood-shedding against any Afghan civilians across the country. The perpetrators of this attack, the OIC urged, should be identified and brought to justice to answer for their appalling act. �

The OIC expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and its genuine wishes to the injured for a full and speedy recovery.�





MENAFN01052024005338014459ID1108161564