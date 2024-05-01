OIC General Secretariat Condemns Deadly Assault against Mosque in Herat, Afghanistan

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 30 April 2024
The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the abominable assault perpetrated, on Monday 30 April 2024, by an armed assailant against a mosque in the Province of Herat in western Afghanistan.
The bloody attack reportedly left at least six worshippers dead and some others injured.�
The OIC strongly deplores the terrorist assault against a place of worship where innocent civilians gather to perform peacefully their prayers.�
The OIC General Secretariat calls on the authorities in Kabul to deploy greater efforts to put an end to such blood-shedding against any Afghan civilians across the country. The perpetrators of this attack, the OIC urged, should be identified and brought to justice to answer for their appalling act. �
The OIC expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and its genuine wishes to the injured for a full and speedy recovery.�
MENAFN01052024005338014459ID1108161564
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.