David Schmidt to lead non-exclusive residential project sales team at Knight Frank MENA

(MENAFN- me.knightfrank) Dubai l 30th April, 2024 - – David Schmidt has been appointed as Associate Partner and Head of Knight Frank MENA’s Non-Exclusive Project Sales team, where he will lead a team focussed exclusively on off-plan residential project sales in Dubai.

With over 19 years of experience in luxury real estate in the UK and the UAE, Schmidt brings a wealth of expertise in the development of sales strategies, team leadership, and client relationship management to his new role.

Schmidt's journey in the real estate industry commenced in 2005, marked by a trajectory of success and achievement. Notably, Schmidt consistently surpassed sales targets, engaged with high-profile decision-makers, and spearheaded the VIP division while representing his company on a global scale.

Before joining Knight Frank MENA, Schmidt served as Investment Director at Select Property Group Ltd, where he played a pivotal role in expanding the company's international presence and cultivating strategic partnerships.

Will McKintosh – Regional Partner and Head of Residential, MENA commented: “David’s strategic appointment to lead our new non-exclusive off-plan sales team is the perfect complement to our prime residential sales team.

“The opportunity for us to leverage David’s unique skill set is going to open up a new stream of opportunities for residential business and I am delighted to announce his appointment.”

David Schmidt added: “I am thrilled to join Knight Frank MENA and lead the establishment of the Non-Exclusive Project Sales team. Dubai’s off-plan sales market has been racing to keep pace with record levels of demand, particularly from domestic and international HNWI and this is a vein of opportunity I am excited to develop.

I am particularly excited about the prospect of being able to leverage Knight Frank's global network of offices, market-leading research and unrivalled access to private wealth around the world, all of which makes Knight Frank already stand out in the minds of developers, buyers and investors.”





