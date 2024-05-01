Liminal Receives Initial Approval from VARA

(MENAFN- Metamorphpr) Dubai, April 30, 2024: First Answer Custody FZE, the Dubai entity of Liminal Custody Solutions, a leading provider of digital asset custody and wallet infrastructure solutions, has achieved a significant milestone. The company has secured an Initial Approval from VARA, Dubai's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority, and will continue to work towards acquiring a full Virtual Asset Service Provider License from VARA. This marks a pivotal step towards Liminal becoming a trusted custodian for virtual assets within the UAE.



Amir Tabch, CEO of Liminal Custody Solutions Middle East stated: "We are thrilled to receive this initial approval from VARA. This achievement underscores our commitment to meeting client needs while adhering to the highest regulatory standards. We look forward to working with VARA to finalize our operations and commence regulated custody services soon."



After securing the VASP License, Liminal's team of industry experts and seasoned professionals will oversee its custody operations in the Middle East, implementing robust compliance and security protocols, comprehensive risk management, and thorough audit procedures to safeguard client assets.







