Lenovo Partners with ZAK Solutions to Spearhead Digital Transformation in Kuwait and the Middle East Region

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) United Arab Emirates, Dubai, May 1, 2024 – Lenovo, a global technology leader, has announced a strategic partnership with ZAK Solutions, a prominent technology solutions provider in Kuwait and the Middle East. This landmark collaboration designates ZAK Solutions as the first Tier 1 (T1) partner for Lenovo in the META region to offer the full end to end portfolio of products from both Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group and Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, unlocking unprecedented access to Lenovo's comprehensive line up of products and solutions.



Under this partnership, ZAK Solutions gains exclusive access to Lenovo's end-to-end portfolio of products from PCs to infrastructure solutions, empowering them to serve customers across Kuwait and the Middle East efficiently. Leveraging Lenovo's robust technology ecosystem, ZAK Solutions will be able to accelerate digital transformation initiatives and drive innovation in the region.



Ashraf Fathi, Vice Chairman and CEO of ZAK Solutions commenting on the partnership said: "We are delighted to announce our partnership with Lenovo, a renowned global technology leader, to offer unmatched solutions to our customers in Kuwait and the broader Middle East region. This collaboration signifies a meaningful step forward in our dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology and fostering digital transformation across various industries."



Abdulrahman Abu Elkhair, Deputy CEO of ZAK Solutions added “The partnership with Lenovo will enable ZAK Solutions to leverage Lenovo’s IT Solutions to further expand its capabilities and offerings, ultimately providing better solutions and services for our customers.



Giovanni Di Filippo, President of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, EMEA Said: “Our partnership with ZAK Solutions emphasizes our commitment to supporting regional growth and enhancing customer support. By aligning with ZAK Solutions, a respected player in the local IT landscape, we aim to provide tailored solutions and reliable services to businesses throughout the Middle East. Together, we will address the evolving technology needs of the region, driving efficiency and enabling success for our customers in the region."



Alaa Bawab, General Manager, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, META, added “Our primary objective is to bring Smarter Technology to All by leveraging our partner ecosystem across the META territory, in line with Lenovo's GTM strategy of being a channel first company. Our collaboration with Zak Solutions is instrumental in advancing this mission, benefiting from their strategic approach, proven track record, deep expertise, capabilities, and extensive experience in Kuwait and the Gulf region. Such mutually beneficial relationships exemplify the essence of our ecosystem, playing a pivotal role in driving our growth journey forward.”







