Proptech startups disrupting real estate with novel technologies and business models

The real estate industry has always been the one pushing through with latest innovations. Till now these innovations were limited to designs of properties, that were modern but high on utility factor. But now technologies and newer business models are enabling the real estate industries to reach out to new clients, revolutionize the way property is showcased and sales are done. Here are a few proptech startups that have been at the crux of this revolution, and their disruptive solutions have made it easier for sellers as well as prospective buyers.



Relata

Relata is a pioneering Realty Sales Accelerator and Customer Experience Elevator that aims to transform the Indian real estate industry. Its cutting-edge 360-degree sales ecosystem benefits developers, realtors, dealers, and customers alike. Along with the virtual sales gallery experience, Relata provides realtors and developers with critical insights to improve lead tracking, analyse user behaviour, and take a more insightful and personalised approach to lead conversion. Customers can visit an upcoming flat virtually and see the view from it even before it is built. Relata utilises technological breakthroughs such as AI and VR to usher in such ecosystems, making real estate sales and purchases more engaging and interactive.



Square Yards

One-stop shop for all property services! Square Yards is India's largest real estate platform and one of the few Indian firms that has successfully expanded to the global market. Square Yards provides a full package of services to meet the different needs of both home buyers and investors, including online property listings, virtual tours, property discovery, financing alternatives, legal advice, and post-sales support. Square Yards has indisputably proved to India — no, sorry, the world — that real estate can be made extremely simple. Square Yards operates in nine countries and is among the world's top ten most profitable real estate enterprises.



PropTiger

PropTiger is India's online real estate marketplace. It walks home purchasers through the entire process, from searching and shortlisting properties to taking possession. PropTiger brings you to the site with their relationship manager, aids you in obtaining a house loan if necessary, provides experienced legal guidance and documentation support, and eventually allows you to purchase your ideal home. PropTiger ultimately operates on the foundation of creative technology, insightful data, and trust.



ZiffyHomes

ZiffyHomes is a well-known name in the real estate business, providing innovative solutions for trouble-free renting experiences. It primarily serves as a co-living platform for young professionals and students, with fully furnished and managed rental homes. These homes have a variety of amenities, such as Wi-Fi, housekeeping, parking, security, and more. Notably, ZiffyHomes, like NoBroker, is pampering their customers with "Zero Brokerage." This allows for direct engagement between tenants and property owners, reducing the need for brokerage and associated expenditures. Eventually, ZiffyHomes established itself as a major Proptech startup in India, providing quality services to its valued customers.



Magic Brick

Magicbricks offers a complete online platform for searching property based on geography, price, and amenities. Magicbrick has everything you need, including a flat, villa, plot, office, shop, and magnificent home, at a variety of price points. It also provides tools and services such as property appraisals, loan calculators, and legal advice to help its users have a better overall real estate experience.





