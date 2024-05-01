Newly launched Delta Skills Academy offers new pathway to learning key business and life skills

(MENAFN- Four) Dubai, UAE: Delta Skills Academy, a pioneering initiative dedicated to preparing both adult and older school-aged students for the ever-evolving demands of industry and 21st-century life with tailored courses, has officially launched this week in collaboration with GEMS Education.



With the latest global trends highlighting that up to half of today’s workforce will need to upskill or retrain as a result of new technologies in their sector, Delta Skills Academy will focus on practical skill application based on hard data, ensuring learners are equipped today with the tools necessary to excel in tomorrow’s job market.



Initially, the Academy is designed to assist both parents and senior students of GEMS’ 42 UAE schools, working with leading training providers, thought leaders, and educators.



The first courses will be held at selected schools in Dubai and offer qualifications that will boost CVs and assist in the job market, with plans to subsequently expand across the GEMS network of schools in the UAE and beyond.



Leveraging insights from global data sources, including pivotal findings from the World Economic Forum, Delta’s curriculum has been meticulously crafted to meet both current and future job market needs.



Delta is designed to deliver flexibility and accessibility, offering courses that cater to diverse learning preferences and schedules based on what the target audiences have shown through surveys that they want, when they can best attend classes, and for how long.



All will be offered at highly competitive price points to deliver optimal value for money. It aims to prepare learners for the challenges of the 21st century by focusing on areas such as generative AI, robotics, critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and content creation, addressing the holistic needs of its learners.



“We are acutely aware of the significant changes sweeping the global job market,” said West Wilkinson, Managing Director of Delta Skills Academy. “In response to these shifts, Delta Skills Academy has chosen to collaborate with best-in-class partners, ensuring that our offerings are not just contemporary, but also predictive of future industry needs.”



Delta Skills Academy’s community-based approach for learners and their families, fosters a supportive network of learners and professionals. Beyond skill acquisition, the Academy emphasises career enhancement, networking opportunities, and personal growth.



“While there are various institutions focusing on skill development and lifelong learning, Delta Skills Academy sets itself apart through its community-based approach, data-driven curriculum, and the flexibility of its programmes,” added Mr Wilkinson.







