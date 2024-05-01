US private payrolls show 192K growth, exceeding projections

(MENAFN) In April, US private payrolls exhibited robust growth, surpassing market expectations, according to a report released Wednesday by a research institute. The data revealed a rise of 192,000 jobs, exceeding the projected increase of 179,000. Moreover, the figure for March saw a positive revision, with gains adjusted upward to 208,000 from the initial 184,000.



"The average pace of hiring has accelerated over the last three months after slowing late last year, almost matching gains made in the first half of 2023," noted the ADP Research Institute in collaboration with Stanford Digital Economy Lab. However, despite the uptick in hiring, the report also indicated a deceleration in pay growth.



Nela Richardson, the Chief Economist at ADP, highlighted the broad-based nature of hiring in April, remarking, "Only the information sector — encompassing telecommunications, media, and information technology — displayed weakness, registering job losses and the smallest pace of pay gains since August 2021."



Breaking down the data by business size, small and mid-sized enterprises contributed 38,000 and 62,000 jobs, respectively, while large businesses saw a gain of approximately 98,000 jobs. Notably, the leisure and hospitality sector emerged as the leader in job gains, adding 56,000 positions, followed closely by the construction industry, which experienced an increase of 35,000 jobs.

MENAFN01052024000045015839ID1108161537