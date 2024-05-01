Bitcoin’s value drops below USD57K for 1st time in over 2 months

(MENAFN) The recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market has seen Bitcoin's value drop below the USD57,000 mark for the first time in over two months, marking a significant downturn since its peak in February. This decline was underscored by Bitcoin's current trading price hovering just above USD58,000, reflecting a daily loss of nearly 5 percent, according to data from CoinMarketCap.



Alongside Bitcoin's slump, Ethereum, the largest alternative cryptocurrency by market capitalization, experienced a 2.8 percent decrease, trading at USD2,920 at the time of reporting. Additionally, several other altcoins witnessed even steeper declines, with some falling by over 10 percent in a single day.



The broader cryptocurrency market also saw a decline, with its total value decreasing by 3.8 percent to USD2.16 trillion. Bitcoin's dominance within the market stood at 52.9 percent, while Ethereum held a 16.5 percent dominance.



This recent sell-off in cryptocurrencies coincides with several factors, including a decreased demand for Bitcoin following its halving last month, delayed interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, and legal developments involving key figures in the industry. One notable event was the sentencing of Changpeng Zhao, the former CEO and co-founder of Binance, who received a four-month prison sentence in Seattle, Washington. Zhao was found guilty of failing to comply with money laundering regulations and violating US sanctions against Syria and Iran.



Despite Bitcoin's rally earlier in the year, triggered in part by the US Securities and Exchange Commission's approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on January 11, recent events have contributed to a period of increased uncertainty and volatility in the cryptocurrency market.

