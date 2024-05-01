Voltalia wins a 266-megawatt maintenance contract in Brazil

(MENAFN- VOLTALIA)

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces the signing of a new maintenance contract for a European leader on renewable energy

Voltalia will manage maintenance services in Lajes, Rio Grande do Norte, boasting 266 megawatts of capacity. With assets in close proximity across Rio Grande do Norte and other states like Bahia, Voltalia will ensure swift assistance.

The new contract provides for predictive, preventive, and corrective maintenance, including on-call services within two hours, module cleaning, waste management, warehouse and spare parts management, and documentation and control. Voltalia have also established predetermined values for specific services, including spare parts and main equipment supply, vegetation cutting, and annual substation maintenance, among others.

Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia, states: "We are delighted to sign this new partnership which illustrates the trust that our client places in the quality work carried out by our skilled and passionate technicians and engineers. With this additional contract, Voltalia will operate and maintain a total of over 900 megawatts for this same client".

As of today, Voltalia operates and maintains worldwide 5.0 gigawatts for third-party clients, plus 2.4 gigawatts for its own account.

Next on the agenda: Annual General Meeting, May 16, 2024







