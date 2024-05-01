Sex Scandal: Accused K'taka JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Says Truth Will Prevail

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 1 (IANS) Grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is in the eye of a storm over obscene videos of him, on Wednesday commented for the first time on the issue.

In a social media post Prajwal Revanna sought seven days for his appearance before the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Prajwal Revanna's obscene video showing sexual harassment and abuse of women has taken the political circles in Karnataka by storm.

Taking to social media, Prajwal Revanna stated on Wednesday,“Truth will prevail soon. I am not in Bengaluru to attend the enquiry. I have communicated to CID, Bengaluru through my advocate.”

He also posted a letter submitted to the authorities through his advocate addressed to the SP and Investigation Officers, Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Prajwal Revanna's counsel Arun G stated in his submission to the SIT that authorities have pasted a notice on the leader's residence in Holenarasipura town.

As per the notice issued under the CRPC Section 41A issued on April 30, Prajwal Revanna has been asked to appear before the SIT on May 1.

“My client Prajwal Revanna is on tour outside Bengaluru and informed me about the notice. My client has sought seven days to appear before the SIT as per the direction of the notice. I request on his behalf to provide him an opportunity on a different date after seven days to appear before the authorities,” the letter stated.

Advocate G Arun stated that he had personally handed over the requisition letter to the SIT.

“The officers have not responded yet but I am confidant of getting seven days' time,” he stated.

The SIT probing the case had issued a notice to the accused on Tuesday, asking him to appear before it for investigation within 24 hours.

A notice has also been issued to JD(S) MLA, HD Revanna, the father of Prajwal Revanna who is the second accused in one of the cases of sexual harassment filed by their maid.

On Tuesday morning, the JD(S) suspended Prajwal Revanna, the sitting party MP and the NDA's Lok Sabha candidate from Hassan, after the Congress government in Karnataka formed the SIT to probe allegations of sexual abuse against him.

The notice has directed both Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna to be present before Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar within the stipulated period.