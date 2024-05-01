Qatar Meteorology Warns Of Sudden Strong Winds, Thunderstorm Until Thursday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Sudden strong winds are currently affecting the country due to low air pressure as weather conditions turn cloudy, and thunderstorms, with moderate to heavy intensity, are forecasted by the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

QMD stated that this weather condition is predicted to continue from tonight, May 1, until daytime tomorrow. The Department also warned of hailstones falling at times accompanied by strong winds that may cause dust to rise in some areas.



According to recent updates by the Department, scattered rain is observed in some northern and western areas of the country. Strong winds exceeding 25KT were also detected in various places.

The Department calls on citizens and residents to be cautious and follow safety guidelines during thunderstorms. It also encouraged everyone to obtain updates only from official sources.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Interior issued several reminders on social media about driving during adverse weather conditions.

During rainy weather conditions, the Ministry advised drivers not to overtake, to reduce speed, to use brakes gradually to slow down, and to avoid using hazard lights. It also encouraged drivers to allot a safe distance with other vehicles to avoid rear-end collisions, and not to venture into water puddles.