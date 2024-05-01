GETEX Spring 2024 connects 15,600 aspiring students with top international educational institutions

(MENAFN- CommuniGate Middle East) UAE, May 01, 2024:

The Global Education and Training Exhibition Spring 2024 (GETEX Spring 2024), the UAE’s leading education and student recruitment training event, concluded on April 26, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Center, allowing students to take advantage of numerous educational possibilities.



The GETEX Spring edition attracted 15,600 students seeking opportunities in higher and further education, encompassing undergraduate and postgraduate programs, applied education, and professional development courses. The event catered to a diverse demographic over three days, featuring a series of over 20 seminars, an industry - academia innovation conference and workshops for career counsellors.



Discussions focused on key themes such as AI, sustainability, and leadership, taking into account the evolving educational landscape. This year's event also saw the Chinese pavilion participate for the first time, with 21 universities offering their specialized programmes with English as the medium of instruction.



Commenting on the event, Professor Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Middlesex University and Director Middlesex University Dubai, one of the most successful international university campuses in UAE, said: “GETEX serves as a vital platform for universities such as Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai to connect with a diverse range of talents. As one of the biggest education events in the region, GETEX puts MDX in the center of the action, allowing students to easily access information about our exceptional International Foundation Programme (IFP), 70+ quality UK undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, and our renowned MBA programmes. They even have the unique and invaluable opportunity to meet current MDX students and ask them directly about their university experience and apply on the spot. GETEX demonstrates the UAEs innovative approaches to education, cutting-edge research, and technology integration, positioning the UAE as a hub for educational innovation. For September 2024, Middlesex University Dubai will be introducing various new exciting programmes, including BA Honours Fashion (Design Technologies), MSc Financial Technology, MSc Legal Technology, MSc Sport Performance Analysis and the new MDX MBA (Daytime Delivery).”



UAE’s education sector is poised for tremendous growth. By 2028, the country’s education market is expected to grow at a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.46 per cent, translating into a projected increase in market size of USD 5.41 billion. This growth trajectory extends to the technical education sector as well, where both enrollment numbers and revenue are expected to steadily rise in the coming years.



The event's success indicates how the UAE acknowledges the transformative power of higher education in generating opportunities and promoting societal advancement. The UAE’s National Strategy for Higher Education 2030 aligns with this vision and strives to achieve the highest scientific and professional education standards, demonstrating the country's commitment to shaping skilled generations for the future.



Tanya Mokle, Director of GETEX, stated: “GETEX Spring 2024 was a success in spite of the fact that over a dozen school visits were cancelled because of the recent floods and inaccessible roads. The adverse weather conditions hindered normal school operations for the week and made it challenging for families to attend GETEX. Despite the lower visitor turn-out due to the unexpected weather and unprecedented after-effects, GETEX experienced high-quality visitors, with many universities satisfied with admissions achieved during the exhibition.



“As committed organisers of GETEX with the mission to provide our participants with the best possible access to students, we will provide exhibitors of GETEX Spring 2024 with continued marketing support leading up to their September student-intake. Additionally, our aim is to facilitate a student-outreach programme for universities especially focusing on students in the Northern Emirates who were unable to attend GETEX because of the unprecedented rains and consequent flooding. We take pride in our University-School relationships and believe that a large number of higher education institutions in the UAE depend on GETEX as their primary source for student recruitment each year. We will not let them down,” Mokle, added.



Another UAE-based higher education forerunner reiterated their satisfaction with GETEX 2024 fulfilling their annual student recruitment drive. Vignesh Unadkat, COO at Thumbay Group, Gulf Medical University said: “GETEX is a valuable event that enables us to effectively assist applicants, parents, and other participants within the higher education fraternity. Over the course of three days, the exhibition provided a structured environment for our conversations, aiding us in better understanding student queries and providing accurate responses. Alongside the various medical degree courses offered by all six colleges under Gulf Medical University, this year, we introduced a diverse range of new courses catering to various interests for studying abroad.”

With several leading educational institutions from around the world attending, GETEX has become the region's most prestigious student recruitment event over the past three decades. The latest event's success serves as more evidence of the platform's dedication to promoting educational excellence and deepening meaningful connections in the shifting educational landscape.







