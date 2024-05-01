RJ Affirms Commitment To Jordanian Workforce On Labor Day

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra) - CEO of Royal Jordanian, Samer Majali, highlighted that Jordanians make up 96 percent of the company's workforce, with 23 percent being female employees and 25 percent of these women holding senior management positions.Majali emphasized the company's commitment to social responsibility by actively engaging in initiatives aimed at facilitating employment opportunities for Jordanian youth. These efforts involve collaborations with various partners to provide training programs, equipping young individuals with the necessary skills for a successful career in the aviation sector.As Labor Day is commemorated, Majali commended the exceptional performance of Royal Jordanian employees across diverse sectors within the air transport industry. He expressed pride in their high-level capabilities and skills, which align with global industry standards.Majali underscored the continued dedication of Royal Jordanian employees to collectively serve as a team in advancing the national carrier's position, maintaining its reputation on the global and regional stage, contributing to the national economy, supporting local communities, and providing essential employment opportunities.