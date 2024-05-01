Jordan Condemns Extremist Israeli Settlers' Attack On Aid Convoys Bound For Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly denounced an attack by extremist Israeli settlers on two Jordanian aid convoys bound for the Gaza Strip early Wednesday.The convoys were en route to the Beit Hanoun and Karam Abu Salem crossings when the attack occurred, resulting in the dumping of some of their cargo, which included food, flour, and other necessities, in the streets.The Ministry said the Israeli government's failure to safeguard the aid convoys and allowing the attack to occur is a flagrant breach of its legal obligations as the occupying power and its duty to facilitate aid access to Gaza.Sufian Qudah, the Ministry's official spokesperson, remarked that the assault and Israel's failure to provide protection undermine its claims and commitments to allowing aid into Gaza via the Beit Hanoun crossing.Qudah squarely held Israeli authorities responsible for the attack, urging the international community to condemn it unequivocally. He called for Israel to fulfill its legal obligations by ensuring the protection of aid convoys and the United Nations organizations facilitating their delivery and distribution.The two convoys, organized by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization in partnership with Tkiyet Um Ali, the World Food Program, Human Appeal UK, the Imdad Relief Foundation, and the International Medical Corps, continued their mission despite the assault. They successfully reached their destinations, driven by the devotion to deliver aid to Gaza amidst the humanitarian crisis it faces, added Qudah.