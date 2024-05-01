Saudi Arabia's GDP fall in Q1 of 2024 amid declining oil activity

(MENAFN) Official data released by the General Authority for Statistics in Saudi Arabia has revealed a decline in the country's gross domestic product (GDP) by 1.8 percent during the first quarter of 2024. This contraction was primarily attributed to a downturn in oil-related activities, despite an increase in non-oil activities and government sectors.



The General Authority for Statistics stated, "According to preliminary estimates, the real GDP of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia witnessed a decline of 1.8 percent during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023." This decline was primarily driven by a decrease in oil-related activities by 10.6 percent. Conversely, non-oil activities experienced growth of 2.8 percent, while government activities expanded by 2 percent on an annual basis.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, real GDP exhibited a 1.3 percent increase in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. This growth was propelled by a rise in oil activities by 2.4 percent and a modest uptick in non-oil activities by 0.5 percent. However, government activities saw a marginal decline of one percent during the same period.



The contraction in Saudi Arabia's GDP follows a similar trend observed in the fourth quarter of 2023, where the economy experienced a 3.7 percent decline. Factors contributing to this downturn included reductions in oil production and declines in crude prices, which exerted adverse effects on the overall economic performance of the Kingdom.



Despite these challenges, Saudi Arabia remains focused on implementing strategies to mitigate the impact of fluctuations in the oil market and diversify its economy through investments in non-oil sectors. As the country continues to navigate economic headwinds, proactive measures aimed at bolstering resilience and fostering sustainable growth remain imperative.

