Elan Unveils Its Latest Culinary Extravaganza, The Dim Sum Lunch

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 2024: Elan, the epitome of fine dining at The Lodhi, proudly unveils its latest culinary extravaganza, the Dim Sum Lunch. Set against the backdrop of timeless elegance and culinary innovation, Elan invites connoisseurs of taste to embark on a journey that transcends borders and celebrates global flavours.



At Elan, an ingredient-first approach is embraced, sourcing the freshest produce from local farmers to ensure each dish is a masterpiece of flavour and freshness. Available exclusively from Monday to Thursday, the Dim Sum Lunch at Elan is not just a meal; it is a social affair, a celebration of food and camaraderie.



Guests are warmly welcomed to unwind and immerse themselves in the convivial atmosphere of Elan, where they can delight in the company of loved ones while indulging in a diverse selection of exquisite dim sum creations. Whether one is a seasoned food enthusiast or a curious diner eager to expand their culinary palate, Elan assures an unparalleled dining experience that promises to linger in the memory, leaving patrons yearning for another visit.



Featuring an array of exquisite delicacies crafted with the freshest ingredients and inspired by global flavours, the selection of non-vegetarian dim sums includes the aromatic Nam-jim Chicken Rice Balls infused with ginger, garlic, the Thai Style Money Bag Chicken bursting with basil, chili, and oyster sauce. Savour the tantalising Pork Pot Sticker, Five Spiced Lamb Bao, and Crisp Fried Prawns with Wasabi Mayo, each offering a unique blend of flavours and textures. For those seeking vegetarian options, the menu boasts delights such as the Pokchoy Wrapped Vegetable Dumplings, Sichuan Vegetable Dumpling and Lotus Stem Dumplings, all expertly crafted to tantalise the taste buds.



Elan at The Lodhi invites guests to partake in an unparalleled gastronomic adventure with its Dim Sum Lunch offering. With a commitment to sourcing the freshest ingredients and a dedication to culinary excellence, Elan promises an experience that transcends mere dining. Whether seeking to satisfy a craving for familiar flavours or embark on a journey of culinary discovery, guests are assured of an unforgettable experience that celebrates the artistry of food and the joy of shared moments.





About The Lodhi, New Delhi



An urban oasis centrally located in New Delhi, The Lodhi is spread across nearly seven acres on Lodi Road near the Lodi Gardens, an extensive parkland with historic tombs dating back to the 15th century. A member of The Leading Hotels of The World, The Lodhi has been recognized as the Best Luxury Hotel in the Country in Travel+Leisure Indiaâ€TMs Best Awards 2022, 2021, and 2020 and voted amongst Indiaâ€TMs Top Hotels in the CondÃ© Nast Traveler US Readersâ€TM Choice Awards 2022, 2021, 2019, 2018, and 2017. The hotel offers some of the largest rooms and suites in the city, with most categories featuring private plunge pools and balconies.Â The hotelâ€TMs dining scene is considered amongst the finest, offering eclectic options ranging from local specialties to international delicacies, which includes the renowned â€ ̃Indian Accent'. These restaurants and lounges are a popular social epicenter for residents and guests alike, providing the perfect setting for special occasions and meetings.Â Additionally, The Lodhi offers a world-class spa with Hammam, a stylist-curated salon, a state-of-the-art gym, a 50-meter lap pool, three tennis courts, and two squash courts with personal fitness trainers available for assistance. The hotelâ€TMs world-accredited Les Clefs dâ€TMOr Concierges can create tailored experiences in and around Delhi.



