Food Holding Company reveals robust financial performance in Q1 of 2024

(MENAFN) Food Holding Company, a subsidiary of International Holding Company, has unveiled its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, showcasing a notable increase in total revenues. The company reported revenues totaling 1.3 billion dirhams, equivalent to approximately 354 million dollars, marking a substantial 41 percent growth compared to the previous year. This significant uptick in revenue serves as a clear testament to the company's steadfast commitment to executing its future strategic vision while continually enhancing operational excellence across its processes.



In a disclosure to the Abu Dhabi Financial Market, the company revealed that total profits for the first quarter of the year amounted to 113 million dirhams, representing an impressive 87 percent growth on an annual basis. Furthermore, earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation demonstrated a consistent upward trajectory, accounting for 10 percent of the total income, excluding fair value changes in investments.



These financial results underscore Food Holding Company's resilience and agility in navigating dynamic market conditions and economic landscapes. The substantial growth in revenues and profits reflects the effectiveness of the company's strategic initiatives and operational strategies, positioning it for sustained success and growth in the future. As Food Holding Company continues to advance its strategic vision and consolidate its operational capabilities, it remains committed to delivering value to its stakeholders and driving sustainable growth in the food industry and beyond.

MENAFN01052024000045015682ID1108161437