EDGE Group enlarges global reach with acquisition of Condor Non-Lethal Technologies

(MENAFN) In a significant move within the realm of advanced technology and defense, EDGE, a prominent global entity specializing in cutting-edge defense solutions, has finalized the acquisition of a majority stake, 51 percent, in Condor Non-Lethal Technologies. Based in Brazil, Condor holds a distinguished position as one of the top five companies worldwide operating in the domain of non-lethal technologies. The acquisition marks a strategic alignment between two industry leaders, poised to leverage their combined expertise and resources for mutual growth and innovation.



EDGE's decision to acquire a stake in Condor underscores its commitment to enhancing capabilities and solidifying its position as a global leader in defense, public security, and highly specialized homeland security solutions. With Condor boasting the largest portfolio of non-lethal technologies globally, comprising over 160 products, the partnership promises to amplify EDGE's offerings and propel the group towards unparalleled leadership in the defense industry.



Furthermore, the collaboration between EDGE and Condor aims to capitalize on synergies and opportunities for market expansion across various sectors of non-lethal technologies worldwide. The strategic vision includes penetrating new markets of strategic significance, notably the United States of America, thereby fortifying the group's global footprint and market presence.



The signing of the deal took place in São Paulo, with senior leadership teams from both companies in attendance, affirming the commitment and strategic alignment between EDGE and Condor. With a presence spanning over 85 countries, Condor stands as the world's foremost producer of tear gas and related products, catering to military purposes, civil defense, military scenarios, and public security.



This acquisition signifies a milestone in the evolution of both EDGE and Condor, paving the way for synergistic collaborations, technological advancements, and market expansion opportunities. As the global defense landscape continues to evolve, the partnership between EDGE and Condor is poised to shape the future of defense and security solutions, driving innovation and excellence in the pursuit of global security and stability.



