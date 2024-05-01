Ukraine, Australia Defense Ministers Discuss Cooperation In Defense Industry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov spoke with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles over the phone to discuss bilateral cooperation in the defense industry.

The Ukrainian minister announced this on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“We discussed cooperation in the defense industry, and the possibility of establishing joint ventures with the Australian defense industry.

Despite the significant distance between our countries, Australian support remains unwavering. Together, we will drive the enemy out of Ukrainian land,” Umerov posted.

The minister also thanked Australia for a new $100 million military aid package for Ukraine.

