In Ukraine, 669 People Injured By Russian Mines

That's according to Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, press officer for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, who spoke at a briefing hosted by the Ukraine Media Center Ukrinform.

"According to the Secretariat of the National Mine Action Authority, unfortunately, since Russia's full-scale aggression, more than 297 people have been killed (by mines – ed.), including 15 children, and 669 have been injured, including 78 children. This is information as of today," he said.

As reported with reference to the Ministry of Defense, as of April 16, 300 Ukrainians were killed by landmines and unexploded ordnance, and another 667 were maimed or injured.