Azerbaijan's PM Meets With Chairman Of Human Rights And Equality Institution Of Turkiye

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov,met with Muharrem Kılıç, Chairman of the Human Rights and EqualityOrganisation of Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Sabina Aliyeva, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of theRepublic of Azerbaijan, also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, information was provided on continuousreforms aimed at the effective protection of human rights andfreedoms in our country.

Satisfaction was expressed with the ongoing development ofcooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye in various directions,including the protection of human rights and freedoms. Theimportance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between theombudsman institutions of the two countries was emphasised, and itwas stated that the work done in this framework contributed to thedevelopment of cooperation in the relevant field.

At the meeting, the development prospects of Azerbaijan-Turkiyemutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, including theprotection of human rights and freedoms, were discussed.