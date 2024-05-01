President Ilham Aliyev Receives UN Assistant Secretary-General For Rule Of Law And Security Institutions

( MENAFN - AzerNews) Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, receivedAlexander Zuev, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law andSecurity Institutions in the Department of Peacekeeping Operations, Azernews reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.