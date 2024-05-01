Amazon’s revenue increases by 300 percent in January-March

(MENAFN) In a recent announcement, Amazon, the prominent e-commerce giant, revealed a significant surge in profits for the first three months of 2024, with earnings tripling across its cloud computing, advertising, and retail divisions. The company's shares experienced a 1 percent increase in after-hours trading following the release of these earnings figures, as the Wall Street Stock Exchange closely monitored the impact of artificial intelligence integration and associated costs on Amazon's operations.



Amazon's CEO, Andy Jassy, expressed satisfaction with the company's performance, stating, “It's been a good start to the year across all areas of the business.” The Seattle-based corporation reported profits totaling $10.4 billion, derived from total revenues of $143.3 billion. This marks a notable increase from the previous year, where profits amounted to $3.2 billion from total sales of $127.4 billion during the same period.



According to Neil Saunders, the managing director of GlobalData, Amazon's robust financial results signify a successful commencement to the fiscal year, alleviating pressures within the consumer economy. Despite stiff competition from rivals such as Shein and Timo, Amazon's e-stores recorded a commendable seven percent increase in sales for the quarter. Saunders attributed this resilience to Amazon's reputation as a preferred destination for consumers seeking value for money and convenience.



Overall, Amazon's impressive financial performance underscores its resilience and dominance in various sectors, reflecting its ability to adapt to evolving market dynamics and consumer preferences.



MENAFN01052024000045015682ID1108161264