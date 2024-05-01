Kuwait Amb. Launches Humanitarian Campaign In Sudan's Red Sea State

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, May 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Sudan Fahad Al-Thafeeri launched on Wednesday a humanitarian campaign in partnership with Kuwait's Patient Helping Fund Society and Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRC), aimed at helping displaced people in Sudan's eastern Red Sea State.

Al-Thafeeri said in his remarks to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that this is part of Kuwait's responsibility towards assisting Sudan and its people in the bigger campaign which was launched after the war and successfully sent 18 aid planes carrying hundreds of tons of medical supplies and essential human aid.

The aid will flow in accordance with priorities and needs that were designated by Sudan's authorities after holding meetings with the Kuwaiti embassy, said Al-Thafeeri.

SRC president Khalil Serebal voiced his appreciation on behalf of the Sudanese people for the efforts and aid that Kuwait provided, saying that Kuwait is no stranger to this internationally commended humanitarian role. (end)

