Egypt's foreign assets deficit narrows amid investment inflows, remittances

(MENAFN) Recent data released by the Central Bank of Egypt indicates a notable decrease in the country's net foreign asset deficit, amounting to USD17.8 billion in March. This marks the second consecutive month of decline, attributed to several contributing factors including a surge in remittances, foreign portfolio investments, and a substantial USD5 billion payment from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Egypt.



In early March, Egypt received a second installment of USD5 billion from the UAE, following an initial payment made in February. The agreement between the two nations involves the development of a strategic area along the Mediterranean coast, signifying a significant investment in Egypt's economic infrastructure and development projects.



Furthermore, Egypt implemented a currency devaluation on March 6, coupled with the announcement of an USD8 billion agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This strategic move prompted a surge in portfolio investments and remittances from Egyptian workers residing abroad, contributing to the positive shift in the country's foreign asset dynamics.



As a result of these developments, the deficit in net foreign assets witnessed a substantial reduction in March, decreasing to 200 billion Egyptian pounds (equivalent to USD4.18 billion) from 679 billion pounds recorded in February. This decline underscores the resilience of Egypt's economy and its ability to attract foreign investments amidst global economic uncertainties.



However, it's worth noting that the net foreign asset figures for March do not fully capture the impact of the financial support program initiated by the IMF. Egypt received an initial payment of USD820 million in early April as part of this program, indicating continued efforts to bolster the country's financial stability and economic resilience in the face of external challenges.

MENAFN01052024000045015682ID1108161249