Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao Banned For 48 Hours Starting May 1 For Violating Poll Code

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BRS President and former Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao banned for 48 hours starting 8 pm of May 1 for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC)
