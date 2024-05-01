El Salvador’S Assembly Fast-Tracks Constitutional Reform

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In El Salvador, a swift constitutional amendment by the Legislative Assembly has ignited debates on democracy and governance.



On Monday, the assembly approved a crucial change, speeding up constitutional reforms.



This amendment, passed without much prior analysis, received a majority of 65 votes from the ruling Nuevas Ideas party. This change alters a longstanding procedure set since 1983.



Previously, the constitution mandated a simple majority in one session and a two-thirds majority in the next for amendments.



Now, it requires only a three-fourths majority within the same period, thus expediting the process.



President Nayib Bukele's party, which will dominate the upcoming 2024-2027 legislature, pushed for this amendment.







They argue it equips the government to swiftly address the rapid changes and demands of Salvadorans. Ernesto Castro, President of the Assembly, stated this necessity clearly.



Deputy Carlos Hermann Bruch from Nuevas Ideas championed the amendment, emphasizing the benefits to future Salvadoran generations.



However, opposition voices like Claudia Ortiz from Vamos and Marcela Villatoro from ARENA have raised concerns.



They claim the amendment could disrupt democratic balances, charging the ruling party with grabbing too much power and skewing governance rules.



Ruth Eleonora López, a leader in anti-corruption, argues this move mirrors steps towards authoritarian rule typical in dictatorships.



With Nuevas Ideas party holding the majority, these constitutional changes could significantly affect the political landscape.



These changes might alter how governance, power distribution, and democracy operate in El Salvador.



As President Bukele starts his second term, these changes could significantly shape his legacy and El Salvador's future.

