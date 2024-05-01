Turkey’S Next-Gen Aircraft Carrier Sets Sail For Technological Independence

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Turkey is actively advancing its naval capabilities by introducing a new 60,000-ton, 285-meter long aircraft carrier.



This development, revealed in Istanbul, signals Turkey's push to bolster its maritime strength and achieve technological independence.



The Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) has led this initiative, with President Erdogan actively participating in discussions.



Earlier reports mistakenly claimed that Spanish company Navantia was to design this vessel, similar to the "Anadolu."



However, it was clarified that Navantia had not been commissioned for this new project.



This has sparked significant interest in Turke regarding the new warship's technological advances in its naval and defense sectors.







On April 24th at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard, officials announced that the new vessel would function differently from the "Anadolu."



The new ship will serve as a conventional aircraft carrier, smaller than those of the U.S. Navy or China's future carriers.



It will have a STOBAR system with a sky jump like those on Chinese carriers and the UK's Queen Elizabeth class.



The air wing includes manned and unmanned systems, such as the upcoming Anka-3 from TAI, and the Kizilelma and TB3 from Bayraktar.



It will also support naval versions of the TAI Hürjet and various helicopter models, totaling up to 50 aircraft.



This strategic move toward a nationally designed aircraft carrier marks Turkey's pursuit of technological sovereignty amid fluctuating NATO relations.



It aligns with Turkey's creation of the KAAN, an indigenous fifth-generation fighter.



This highlights Turkey's commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities and reducing reliance on foreign military technology.

