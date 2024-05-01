Global A.I. Ambitions Meet Africa’S Tech Evolution

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States and China are intensifying their influence over artificial intelligence (AI) development in Africa, aligning their efforts with the continent's burgeoning tech initiatives.



During the American Chamber of Commerce Business Summit in Nairobi, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo signed an agreement to bolster American investment in Kenya's AI capabilities.



This deal, aimed at improving digital skills and data sharing, complements an initiative with Kenya, Microsoft, and the UAE's G42 to construct a 1 gigawatt, renewable energy-powered data center near Nairobi.



In parallel, at the China-Africa Internet Summit in Xiamen, China committed to fostering AI collaboration with African nations.



This partnership focuses on enhancing policy frameworks and boosting AI applications in educational settings across the continent.















Some African nations like Egypt, Rwanda, and Mauritius already have national AI strategies in place. Meanwhile, others, including Nigeria and Kenya, are actively developing their approaches.









Amidst these advancements, there is a growing call for establishing robust regulatory frameworks to govern AI use.



Kenya's Secretary of ICT Security, Emmanuel Kimeu, drew parallels between the adoption of artificial intelligence and the mobile money revolution triggered by M-Pesa.



He highlighted the need for updated regulations to accommodate these technological advancements.







Advancing AI in Africa

Similarly, the UAE, through its company G42, is increasing its investments in artificial intelligence in Africa.



It is designing financial services solutions tailored to the diverse needs of African countries, leveraging the region's young population and widespread mobile connectivity.









In addition, the African Union is not far behind, preparing to roll out a draft AI policy framework.









This comprehensive strategy is set to introduce standards for safe AI testing and propose the establishment of national AI councils.



It will also outline certification processes to ensure responsible AI deployment continent-wide. The draft policy is slated for discussion at the upcoming AU Heads of State Summit.









As the AI landscape evolves, African leaders face the pressing challenge of allocating sufficient resources towards AI research and development.



This strategic investment is crucial to mitigating risks such as data breaches and biases in AI systems, ensuring Africa's competitive stance in the global tech arena.

