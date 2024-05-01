Los Angeles Takes On Urban Heat With Reflective Streets

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Los Angeles is pioneering urban cooling by applying heat-reflective coatings to its streets, significantly lowering surface temperatures and contributing to citywide climate goals.









This effort is part of the larger "Cool Streets LA" initiative, which seeks to reduce urban heat island effects.



These effects occur when cities absorb more heat than rural areas due to dense construction and minimal natural landscapes.









The program, aligned with Mayor Eric Garcetti's "Green New Deal," targets a three-degree reduction in average city temperatures over the next two decades.









In Pacoima, San Fernando Valley, this innovative paint has cut ground temperatures by 10 to 12 degrees Fahrenheit.















The initiative has expanded to cover over a million square feet, affecting roads, playgrounds, and parking lots across the city.



Despite its success, the longevity and cost of the reflective coating pose challenges.



This solution is approximately 50% more costly than traditional materials and may require periodic reapplication.



Additionally, while it lowers ground temperatures , it can slightly increase the heat pedestrians feel due to reflected sunlight, though this effect remains minimal.



Los Angeles is not working in isolation; it has joined forces with cities like Phoenix, Tucson, and Philadelphia in the "cool roadways partnership."



This collaboration aims to share best practices and potentially standardize urban cooling measures across various cities.



It highlights a collective move towards sustainable solutions that enhance both climate resilience and public health.

