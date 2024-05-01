'Likely To Be Hoaxes', Says Delhi Fire Service Chief After Over 80 Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A senior official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) on Wednesday allayed fears over the bomb threat emails received by several schools in Delhi, saying that the incident was a false alarm. Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Services (DFS), said bomb threat emails received by several schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) area were most likely hoaxes least 80 schools had received threat emails emails sent to schools have been traced to Russia with a domain name 'mail'.Also Read: Bomb threat to Delhi-NCR schools: Origin of emails traced to Russia, single IP address used, say police\"We have received more than 80 calls in Delhi only. There were calls about bomb threats, and we responded to all the calls and sent fire tenders to all the locations. But some schools have started sending their vehicles back. I believe all these calls are likely to turn out to be hoaxes,\" ANI quoted Garg as saying schools also remained shut today as students were sent home as the bomb threat emails sparked panic Read: Bomb threat in Delhi schools LIVE UpdatesDelhi Lt Governor VK Saxena said the culprits will not be spared and strict punishment will be given for disrupting peace and harmony personnel, along with bomb squad and fire brigade teams, are still investigating the matter Police PRO Suman Nalwa also stated that nothing suspicious was found at any of the schools during the investigation.\"It seems someone has done this to create panic...I just want to request the parents not to get panicked. We are conducting an investigation,\" Nalwa told ANI, security across the national capital has been beefed up Read: 'Kill them...will tear your throats': Delhi schools receives bomb threat; email source traced\"A general advisory has been issued in the Delhi Metro network and CISF personnel have been asked to remain extra vigilant,\" reported PTI quoting a senior security officer Education Minister Atishi Marlena said that no bomb, explosive device, weapon or anything was found that could have put the lives of children at risk.\"I hope that the Delhi Police, through its cyber cell, track the email as soon as possible,\" the minister said.

