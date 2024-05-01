Bomb Threat To Delhi-NCR Schools: Probe Reveals Emails Traced To Russia. What We Know So Far

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "On Wednesday morning, several schools across Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) received bomb threats via email. More than 80 schools in Delhi and NCR received these threats threat e-mails were sent from the e-mail ID .... The word 'Sawariim', which means clashing of the swords, is an Arabic word. It has been used by the terrorist group Islamic State since 2014 to spread Islamist propaganda READ: 'Kill them...will tear your throats': Delhi schools receives bomb threat email“The e-mail ID from which Delhi NCR schools were sent the bomb threat letter is .... The investigation so far has revealed that 'Sawariim' (clashing of the swords) is an Arabic word which has been used by the Islamic State since 2014 to spread Islamist propaganda. Delhi Police is investigating if there is a conspiracy of any organisation behind these threatening e-mails,” ANI reported, citing sources reported, citing a source, that the Delhi Police Cyber Cell tracked the IP address of these emails, which originated from Russia and may have been sent through a VPN. The police said the aim was to create panic in Delhi Delhi police conducted thorough searches throughout the day, and schools were evacuated and closed for the day as part of precautionary measures. Security has also been beefed up in several parts of Delhi READ:
'Likely to be hoaxes', says Delhi Fire chief on bomb threat emails to schoolsAccording to the police, while all the bomb threats have been found to be hoaxes so far, security has been stepped up at metro and railway stations, bus stands, and markets.“We have stepped up security at every station. We have also alerted our staff to keep a strict vigil on any suspicion activity,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (railways) KPS Malhotra told PTI to PTI, citing a senior security officer,“A general advisory has been issued in the Delhi Metro network, and CISF personnel have been asked to remain extra vigilant.”Another officer said that additional police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in several parts of Delhi, and barricades have been installed at city borders.“We got to know that the Delhi Fire Services, since 6 am, received over 80 bomb threat calls from different schools. We are investigating the matter,” the officer said.
MENAFN01052024007365015876ID1108161075
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.