Netanyahu Vows To Invade Rafah Regardless Of Deal As Ceasefire Talks With Hamas Continue

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Simultaneously with the discussions on the ceasefire agreement and the exchange of hostages, the Israeli Prime Minister has conditioned a complete victory against Hamas on the entry of Israeli troops into the city of Rafah, where nearly half of Gaza's war refugees have sought shelter.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, has declared the option of attacking Rafah as non-negotiable at a time when regional countries, including Qatar, are striving for a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

He wrote on the social media platform X,“Stopping the war before achieving all its objectives is impossible. We are entering Rafah, and we will eliminate the Hamas terrorists there, whether by agreement or without agreement, to achieve absolute victory.”

Netanyahu's announcement of a decisive attack on Rafah comes as the United States, Egypt, and Qatar are attempting to broker a six-week ceasefire agreement between the warring parties.

The United Nations has issued a warning about the attack on Rafah, stating that it will lead to a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

António Guterres, the Secretary-General of this organization, has also stated:“A military attack on Rafah will be intolerable violence, killing thousands more civilians and forcing hundreds of thousands to flee.”

