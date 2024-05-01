New Zealand Visa For Brunei, Danish, Chile, Bulgarian And Cypriot Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR BRUNEI CITIZENS

The NZeTA scheme allows Bruneians to visit New Zealand without needing a visa. In July 2019, the visa waiver program was implemented by the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA). It permits qualified individuals to travel to New Zealand for tourism, work, or layovers without needing to get a visa from an embassy beforehand. The NZeTA is a travel document for Brunei that can be acquired online instead of through an embassy. The eTA for Brunei is a visa waiver that allows for multiple entries to New Zealand with no limit on the number of visits. Every visit may extend up to half a year. An eTA remains valid for two years from the date of issuance or until the expiration of the traveler's passport, whichever occurs first. A valid New Zealand eTA is linked to the traveler's passport through electronic means. In order to receive an approved eTA for New Zealand through email, you must also pay a processing cost known as the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL). Those planning to stay in New Zealand for an extended period of time, work, or study should contact their nearest New Zealand Embassy or Consulate for more information. A New Zealand eTA application form can be completed from any location using a smartphone, tablet, computer, or other internet-connected device. The application takes less than 30 minutes to complete.







Required Documents for Citizens of Brunei



Passport – You need to have a valid passport. However, you need to make sure that the document is valid for at least another 3 months from your date of departure from New Zealand.

Digital photo – the photo needs to be as recent as possible and meet all the other guidelines for a passport photo.

Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, but you can also pay using PayPal. E-mail address – You will receive the visa via e-mail in PDF format. Do not forget to print a few copies so that you have a spare or two.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR BULGARIAN CITIZENS

The need for Bulgarian citizens to get a visa to visit New Zealand has been eliminated with the introduction of the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) system. Yet, Bulgarian visitors to New Zealand on a short-term basis must secure a Bulgarian visa. The NZeTA system, which began in July 2019, permits qualified individuals to visit New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit without the need to obtain a visa from an embassy. The New Zealand eTA is effective for a period of two years and permits multiple short stays, each not exceeding three months. In order to receive an authorized eTA for New Zealand through email, you must pay a processing fee known as the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL). Those planning to stay in New Zealand for an extended period of time, work, or study should contact their nearest New Zealand Embassy or Consulate for more information. Because the eTA is electronically linked to a specific passport, travellers with multiple passports should use the same passport that they used to complete the eTA application to go to New Zealand. A smartphone, tablet, computer, or other internet-connected device can be used to complete a New Zealand eTA application form from any location. The application is completed in less than 30 minutes.

Required Documents for Citizens of Bulgarian



NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR CHILE CITIZENS

New Zealand, situated in the western Pacific Ocean, is renowned as one of the most stunning countries globally. Travelers from around the globe come in large numbers to see this amazing natural phenomenon. Visitors from Chile also enjoy a comparable experience. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) introduced a visa waiver service in July 2019, permitting qualified individuals to travel to New Zealand for tourism, work, or layovers without the requirement to obtain a visa from an embassy. The New Zealand eTA permits multiple short stays within a two-year timeframe, with the only limitation being a maximum stay of 90 days per visit. In addition, travelers must pay the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) as a processing fee to obtain an approved eTA for New Zealand through email. Those intending to stay in New Zealand for an extended period of time, or to work or study, will need a visa and should contact the nearest New Zealand Embassy or Consulate for more information. Because the eTA is electronically connected to a specific passport, travellers with several passports should use the same passport they used to apply for the eTA. A smartphone, tablet, computer, or other internet-connected device can be used from any location to complete a New Zealand eTA application form. The application takes less than 30 minutes to complete.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF CHILE



NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR CYPRIOT CITIZENS

New Zealand introduced the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system in July 2019, affecting all visa-exempt nationalities, including Cyprus. These ethnicities need to acquire an Electronic Travel Authorization prior to their visit to the country. The ETA permits qualified individuals to travel to New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit without needing to get a visa from an embassy. It is effective for a duration of two years and allows for multiple entries specifically for brief holiday trips. Tourists are allowed to remain in New Zealand for a maximum of three months. To obtain a sanctioned eTA for New Zealand by email, one must make a payment for the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) processing fee. Those seeking to travel to New Zealand for longer trips, employment, or study will need a visa and should contact their nearest New Zealand Embassy or Consulate for more information. Because the eTA is electronically linked to a specific passport, travellers with multiple passports should use the same passport to go to New Zealand that they used to complete the eTA application. A smartphone, tablet, computer, or other internet-connected device from any location can be used to fill out a New Zealand eTA application form. The application is completed in less than 30 minutes.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF CYPRIOT



NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR DANISH CITIZENS

People from 190 countries with visa-free access, such as those holding a Danish passport, must get a visa waiver before traveling to New Zealand. Danish nationals have the opportunity to acquire a NZeTA through visa exemption pacts established between Denmark and the government of New Zealand. Danish nationals have the option to travel to New Zealand with many different types of visas available to them. From July 2019, Danish nationals need to get an eTA from the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) to visit New Zealand for up to 90 days without a visa, as part of the Visa Waiver System introduced in 2009. The New Zealand eTA is a visa that allows Danish visa waiver holders to visit the country multiple times within a two-year period. The process of obtaining a New Zealand eTA or New Zealand visa waiver is very simple and only takes a few minutes using a computer, mobile phone or tablet with a good internet connection. Since the entire application process takes place online, Danish travelers can avoid going to the local New Zealand embassy or consulate to obtain a visa.

Requirements for the NZeTA for Danish Citizens



Having a valid passport issued by the Danish government.

The passport should have a validity of at least 3 months beyond the date of departure from New Zealand.

Having a valid debit/credit card information to pay the online processing fee and the tourist tax.

Having a current email address to receive updates and notifications regarding the status of the NZeTA application.

Applicants of Denmark must have a clean criminal and immigration record. Danish citizens must also have sound health when applying for their NZeTA unless they are traveling to the country for medical treatment or consultation.