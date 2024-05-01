New Zealand Visa For Latvian, USA, Malta, Luxembourg And Macanese Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR LATVIAN CITIZENS

In July 2019, the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) was launched, allowing qualified travelers to visit New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit reasons without having to undergo the visa application process at an embassy. The visa waiver program, called NZeTA, also applies to visitors from Latvia. Latvian citizens, as well as individuals from 190 other countries eligible for visa-free travel, must secure visa waivers. The NZeTA allows for multiple short-term visits and is valid for two years. In order to receive an accepted eTA for New Zealand by email, one must pay a processing fee known as the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL). Those planning to stay in New Zealand for an extended period of time, work, or study should contact their nearest New Zealand Embassy or Consulate for more information. Because the eTA is electronically linked to a specific passport, travellers with multiple passports should use the same passport that they used to complete the eTA application to go to New Zealand. The online application process is simple and quick. To avoid rushing and errors, please have all valid original documents ready while filling out the online application form.







REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR LATVIAN CITIZENS



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NzeTA).

An online form should be duly filled with correct information.

A valid email address to get the approved eTA visa waiver in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the online application and IVL fees.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR US CITIZENS

Citizens from around 190 countries, including the United States, are eligible to apply for the New Zealand eTA. The application process for a New Zealand eTA is quick and simple for American citizens. Launched in 2019, the eTA for Americans traveling to New Zealand (also called the“NZeTA”) permits qualified people to visit the country for transit, tourism, or business reasons. US residents planning to travel to New Zealand for a short period need a valid eTA linked to their passport. The New Zealand eTA is valid for two years starting from the date it is issued. American citizens are allowed to remain in New Zealand for a maximum of 3 months with their electronic Travel Authorization (eTA). Since the New Zealand eTA allows for multiple entries, individuals can travel to New Zealand multiple times over a two-year period. To apply for a New Zealand ETA from the United States, US citizens must complete a short online application form that asks for the traveler's personal and passport information. Once approved, US citizens will receive a copy of their New Zealand eTA to the email address provided in the application form.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR LUXEMBOURG CITIZENS

People from Luxembourg do not need a visa to travel to New Zealand, as they are qualified to apply for a New Zealand ETA. The NZeTA, an online system allowing visa exemption, was introduced in July 2019, removing the requirement to request a visa in person at an embassy. This enables qualified persons to visit New Zealand for recreational, professional, or connecting reasons without any difficulties. Residents of 190 countries, including Luxembourg passport holders, need visa waivers if they do not require visas. The New Zealand eTA is valid for a period of two years and permits multiple entries for short holidays. Travelers with multiple passports should enter New Zealand using the same passport they used to apply for their eTA because the eTA is electronically linked to that passport. Eligible citizens can apply online using the simple New Zealand eTA application.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR MACANESE CITIZENS

The initiation of the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) program commenced in July 2019. People from 190 countries who do not need visas, such as individuals with Macanese passports, must get visa exemptions. This program enables qualified individuals to visit New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit without having to apply for a visa at an embassy. The New Zealand eTA allows for multiple short stays and is effective for two years. Travelers with more than one passport should use the same passport they used for their eTA application when visiting New Zealand, as the eTA is connected electronically to a particular passport. The New Zealand eTA application form requires applicants to provide personal and passport information. They must also answer a few questions concerning the applicant's criminal past and whether they are seeking medical treatment in New Zealand. Eligible citizens can apply online using the simple New Zealand eTA application.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR MALTESE CITIZENS

Individuals from Malta can now easily request a visa to New Zealand using an online platform thanks to the introduction of a new policy. This plan aims to make it easier and faster for Maltese citizens to get visas, in line with New Zealand's goal of simplifying immigration processes. The online visa waiver named New Zealand eTA Visa Waiver allows residents from 190 countries, including Malta, to easily apply for a digital travel document. Launched in July 2019, the NZeTA system is designed for citizens of Malta, providing them with a digital travel permit for up to three months for tourism or business reasons. Maltese nationals holding a valid New Zealand ETA are allowed multiple entries into the country during the typical two-year validity period starting from the date of issuance. There is no need to apply for a new ETA each time you visit New Zealand while your current one is still valid. Because the eTA is electronically linked to a specific passport, travelers with multiple passports should use the same passport that they used to complete the eTA application to go to New Zealand. Eligible citizens can apply online using the simple New Zealand eTA application.

