Ombudsman Employees With Turkish Delegation Visit Azerbaijan's Garadagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

The employees of the Ombudsman's Office, together with thedelegation of the Human Rights and Equality Institution of Turkiye(TIHEK), who are on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited the temporarydetention place of the Garadagh District Police Department of theMinistry of Internal Affairs, Azernews reports.

During the visit, a meeting was first held with the managementof the enterprise, and information was given about the country'sexperience and the enterprise.

Later, they inspected the cells, medical room, picnic area,kitchen, and other places of the institution.

The persons detained in the institution were receivedconfidentially, their appeals were heard, and the documentation wasexamined.