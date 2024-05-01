               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ombudsman Employees With Turkish Delegation Visit Azerbaijan's Garadagh


5/1/2024 8:12:47 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ombudsman Employees With Turkish Delegation Visit Azerbaijan
 Fatime Letifova Read more

The employees of the Ombudsman's Office, together with thedelegation of the Human Rights and Equality Institution of Turkiye(TIHEK), who are on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited the temporarydetention place of the Garadagh District Police Department of theMinistry of Internal Affairs, Azernews reports.

During the visit, a meeting was first held with the managementof the enterprise, and information was given about the country'sexperience and the enterprise.

Later, they inspected the cells, medical room, picnic area,kitchen, and other places of the institution.

The persons detained in the institution were receivedconfidentially, their appeals were heard, and the documentation wasexamined.

MENAFN01052024000195011045ID1108160871


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search