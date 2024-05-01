FM Bayramov Discusses Regional Situation With Heads Of National Commissions For UNESCO

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with permanentrepresentatives of UNESCO member countries, as well as heads of theNational Commissions for UNESCO of Türkiye, Russia, the UnitedKingdom, and Malta, who are visiting the country to participate inthe 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue held in Baku, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, issues arising from cooperation within theframework of UNESCO, preparations for the 29th session of theConference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on ClimateChange (COP29), as well as the current regional situation, werediscussed.

The foreign minister talked about post-conflict normalisation,peace, and reconstruction in the region, as well as efforts torestore the cultural heritage destroyed during the occupation Bayramov informed the meeting participants about theforeign policy priorities of Azerbaijan and his views on a numberof regional issues.

At the meeting, opinions were exchanged on other issues ofmutual interest, and the participants' questions were answered.