Azerbaijan Is Set To Streamline Its Visa Protocols In Light Of COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

Attendees of the 29th session of the Conference of the Partiesto the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) willbenefit from simplified entry procedures, with a specialised visaapplication process specifically tailored for the event, Azernews reports.

Further details regarding this initiative are slated forimminent release. Notably, Azerbaijan is gearing up to host COP29in November this year, with the prestigious Baku Olympic Stadiumchosen as the conference venue.

It's important to remember that Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan,will be hosting the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCCCOP29) for the first time in the region, from November 11 to 22,2024. This decision was made during the plenary session of COP28 onDecember 11. Azerbaijan, having successfully participated in COP28in Abu Dhabi last year, is seizing the opportunity to convene headsof state and governments, civil society organisations, businesses,and international institutions in the South Caucasus to deliberateon climate change. The agenda will include measures to expedite theimplementation of the Paris Agreement, as well as discussions onlong-term climate strategies and goals.

Azerbaijan has reaffirmed its commitment to reducing greenhousegas emissions by 35 percent by 2030, with plans to increase thistarget to 40 percent by 2050. The government of Azerbaijanconsiders fulfilling commitments under the Paris Agreement, adoptedin 2015, and actively working towards these goals as toppriorities.

The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention onClimate Change (UNFCCC) has been an annual event since 1995. Itsprimary objective is to assess global progress in combating climatechange.