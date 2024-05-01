EU Condemns Violence Against Protesters In Georgia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) EU High Representative Josep Borrell condemned the violence against protesters in Georgia who peacefully rallied against the parliament's consideration of the draft law on "foreign agents."

According to Ukrinform, he posted this on the social network X .

"I strongly condemn the violence against protesters in Georgia who were peacefully demonstrating against the law on foreign influence," Borrell wrote.

He reminded that Georgia is a candidate country for EU membership.

"I call on its authorities to ensure the right to peaceful assembly of force to suppress it is unacceptable," Borrell said.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 17, the Georgian parliament approved the draft law on "foreign agents" in the first reading. Protests were held in Tbilisi in early April this year due to the re-initiation of the bill.

n President calls rally of ruling party in Tbilisi "Putin's action

Critics consider the draft law to be similar to the legislation on "foreign agents" adopted in 2012 in the Russian Federation.

The day before, the draft law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" was submitted to the Georgian parliament for consideration in the second reading .

The Georgian Interior Ministry said that 63 protesters were detained in Tbilisi last night.

Photo: "Echo of the Caucasus"