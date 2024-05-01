Two Civilians Killed In Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region On Apr 30

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On April 30, the Russian army killed two residents in the Donetsk region.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.
“On April 30, Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region: in Novooleksandrivka and Kalynove,” Filashkin posted. Read also:
According to him, the Russian invaders killed at least 1,941 citizens in the region and injured 4,850 others. The figures do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported, Russian troops shelled 13 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday.
