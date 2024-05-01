FM claims Western press attempting to be ‘political player’ in Indian election

(MENAFN) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has lambasted Western media for what he perceives as unwarranted criticism of India's democratic processes during the ongoing election season. Addressing concerns about Western media's portrayal of India's democracy, Jaishankar asserted that such critiques stem not from a lack of information but from a desire to influence the country's political landscape.



Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, Telangana, Jaishankar denounced Western media's attempts to position themselves as "political players" in India's electoral affairs, highlighting the perceived bias in their coverage. His remarks come in response to reports questioning the integrity of India's electoral system, particularly in light of concerns surrounding Artificial Intelligence (AI) threats such as "deepfakes" and purported divisions within the country.



Criticism directed at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for alleged crackdowns on opposition figures, notably the recent arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's chief minister and founder of the Aam Admi Party (AAP), has further fueled tensions between the Indian government and Western media outlets. Bloomberg's opinion piece, authored by David Fickling, drew particular ire for questioning the timing of India's election amidst a heat wave.



Jaishankar dismissed such criticisms, asserting India's resilience in the face of adversity and reaffirming the legitimacy of the electoral process. He highlighted the robust voter turnout in challenging conditions, juxtaposing it with Western media's scrutiny of India's election system, electronic voting machines (EVMs), and even weather conditions.



As India grapples with external scrutiny and internal challenges during the electoral process, Jaishankar's rebuke serves as a testament to the government's commitment to defending the integrity of India's democratic institutions against perceived external interference.

