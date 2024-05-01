Indian minister faints at election rally

(MENAFN) Amidst scorching temperatures gripping India in a relentless heat wave, Indian Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari collapsed while delivering a speech at an election rally in the western state of Maharashtra. The distressing incident unfolded during a live broadcast of Gadkari's address on his social media platforms, underscoring the severity of the heat wave sweeping across the nation.



Gadkari's collapse prompted swift action, with the minister receiving immediate medical attention before bravely returning to the platform to complete his speech. Clarifying the incident later on social media, Gadkari attributed his discomfort to the sweltering heat, reassuring the public of his overall health and well-being.



The rally, held in support of Rajashri Patil, an election candidate from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allied with the regional Shiv Sena group, underscores the high stakes of the ongoing electoral process. With polling scheduled in eight constituencies of Maharashtra on Friday, marking the second phase of voting, the state's significance as a key electoral battleground cannot be understated. Maharashtra ranks as the second-largest contributor of Members of Parliament (MPs) to India's Lok Sabha, accentuating the electoral sway of the region.



The timing of the incident coincides with India grappling with soaring temperatures, with meteorological authorities forecasting a prolonged spell of extreme heat over eastern and southern regions of the country in the coming days. Mumbai, Maharashtra's capital, has been issued an alert as temperatures are expected to soar above 40°C (104°F) from April 27 to 29, further exacerbating the heat wave conditions.



As India navigates the dual challenges of electoral fervor and climatic adversity, Gadkari's collapse serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for precautions amidst the sweltering heat wave conditions sweeping across the nation.

