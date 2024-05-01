(MENAFN) The bustling streets of Moscow recently played host to the shooting of the highly anticipated Indian film, 'The Greatest of All Time' (GOAT), featuring Vijay, a beloved Tamil actor renowned for his stellar performances in South Indian cinema. Against the backdrop of the Russian capital's iconic landmarks, RT's correspondent delved into the behind-the-scenes action, offering audiences a glimpse into the captivating allure of Moscow through the lens of Indian cinema.



Director Venkat Prabhu, orchestrator of this cinematic endeavor, emphasized the pivotal role of Moscow in the film's narrative, underscoring the city's significance as a fresh and unexplored locale for Indian audiences. Reflecting on the collaboration between India and Russia in the realm of filmmaking, Prabhu expressed optimism about the prospects of enhanced cultural and entertainment ties between the two nations, envisioning a future marked by increased collaboration and exchange.



Russian stuntman Alexey Laptev, who lent his expertise to the project, lauded the congeniality and positivity of the Indian film crew, highlighting the enriching experience of working alongside them. Reports from The Times of India shed light on adrenaline-pumping chase sequences filmed on the streets of Moscow, adding to the film's dynamic appeal.



Amidst the flurry of activity, all eyes remained firmly fixed on Vijay, the charismatic lead of 'The Greatest of All Time,' as he seamlessly navigated the vibrant tapestry of Moscow's urban landscape. Following his stint in Moscow, Vijay promptly returned to his hometown of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, to fulfill his civic duty by casting his vote in the ongoing Indian elections.



With its global release scheduled for September 5, 'The Greatest of All Time' promises to transport audiences on a cinematic journey infused with drama, intrigue, and the undeniable charm of Moscow's cityscape. As anticipation mounts for this cinematic spectacle, the collaboration between Indian and Russian talent serves as a testament to the transcendent power of cinema in fostering cross-cultural connections and mutual appreciation.

