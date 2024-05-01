Modi criticizes suggestion for American-style wealth law

(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing critique against the opposition National Congress Party, alleging plans for property confiscation through the implementation of a new United States-inspired inheritance law. Modi's rebuke follows remarks by Sam Pitroda, head of the Congress overseas faction, advocating for a 50 percent inheritance tax akin to the one enforced in the United States.



Pitroda, a former advisor to Modi's predecessor, Manmohan Singh, during the Congress-led government, characterized the American inheritance law as intriguing, suggesting its potential applicability in India. In his statement to the ANI news agency, Pitroda highlighted the disparity in wealth distribution, illustrating how a significant portion of an individual's estate is claimed by the government upon their demise in the United States, contrasting with India's absence of such regulations.



The discussion surrounding wealth redistribution in India has intensified against the backdrop of growing economic inequality, as evidenced by recent research indicating that the wealthiest 1 percent of the population commands a disproportionate share of the country's income and assets. Pitroda's proposal emerged amidst ongoing tensions between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Modi, and the Congress, with the latter criticizing the former's economic policies for exacerbating societal divisions.

