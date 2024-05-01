Matrix Will Be Participating In The Forthcoming SAFE West Expo 2024, From May 9Th To May 11Th In Mumbai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vadodara, 1stMay, 2024: Matrix Comsec, a well-known producer of Security and Telecom solutions, has officially announced its presence at the SAFE West Expo. The event will take place at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO, Mumbai, from May 9th to May 11th, 2024. Matrix will be highlighting its IP Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom solutions at Booth No. A-21.



Matrix is excited to reveal its newest product lineup at the SAFE West Expo. One notable addition is the launch of its All-Color Camera, engineered to capture vibrant images even in low-light or complete darkness. Equipped with warm LEDs and housed in the same enclosure as the Turret IP Camera, these cameras facilitate effortless post-installation adjustments.



Additionally, Matrix will showcase its recently released Ruggedized IP Camera, which meets EN50155 standards, ensuring suitability for demanding settings such as roadways and railways. These cameras deliver top-notch video quality, excellent low-light performance, and flexible monitoring capabilities, including the ability to capture images within fast-moving vehicles.

Furthermore, Matrix will showcase its Project Series and Professional Series Bullet and Dome Cameras, recognized for their cybersecurity functionalities aligning with OWASP ASVS 4.0 L2 standards and verified by STQC, Delhi. Additionally, the company will display its assortment of Network Video Recorders and Server-grade Enterprise-NVRs equipped with integrated VMS.

A key aspect that sets Matrix apart in the Access Control and Time-Attendance sector is its internal manufacturing of all architectural components, which encompasses panels, door controllers, software, and readers.



At the Expo, Matrix will showcase its GDPR Compliant Access Control and Time-Attendance Solutions. One of its major highlights will be its latest feature of Whatsapp integration, providing users with real-time alerts and notifications.



Moreover, Matrix will unveil its state-of-the-art facial recognition time-attendance terminal, COSEC ARGO FACE200T, renowned for its exceptional accuracy, swift identification speed, and extensive user capacity. This device provides seamless connectivity options, including PoE and Ethernet.



Matrix will also showcase products such as the COSEC PANEL200P, an Access Controller Hub with the capacity to manage up to 255 COSEC door controllers and 25,000 users.



Within the telecommunications sphere, Matrix will spotlight its wide range of telecom offerings, which encompass Media Gateways such as SETU VFXTH0032 and SETU VTEP 4P. The lineup will also feature Hybrid PBX systems like ETERNITY GENX, alongside fully IP-based solutions like SPARK200 and the premium standard SIP phone, SPARSH VP510E. Matrix stands out as the sole OEM providing a complete suite of business communication products and solutions in the telecommunications industry.



Kaushal Kadakia, the Marketing Head at Matrix Comsec, eagerly anticipates the SAFE West Expo, viewing it as an exceptional opportunity to present groundbreaking security solutions to industry leaders, project managers, and consultants. The objective is to comprehend individual requirements and illustrate how Matrix products can adeptly fulfill organizational needs.





About Matrix



Established in 1991, Matrix is a leader in Security and Telecom solutions for modern businesses and enterprises. As a technology-driven and customer-focused organization, the company is committed to keeping pace with the revolutions in the Security and Telecom industries.



With around 40% of its human resources dedicated to the development of new products, Matrix has launched cutting-edge products like Video Surveillance Systems - Video Management Systems, Network Video Recorders and IP Camera, Access Control and Time-Attendance Systems as well as Telecom Solutions such as Unified Communications, IP-PBX, Universal Gateways, VoIP and GSM Gateways and Communication Endpoints. These solutions are feature-rich, reliable, and conform to international standards.



Having global footprints in Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Africa through an extensive network of more than 4000+ channel partners, Matrix ensures that the products serve the needs of its customers faster and longer.



Company :-Matrix Comsec

User :- Mary Thomas

Email :...