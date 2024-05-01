Kuwait Amir Returns Home After Egypt's State Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation returned to the country Wednesday after a state visit to Egypt. His Highness the Amir was accompanied by Minister of Finance and State Minister for Economic Affairs and Investment Anwar Ali Al-Mudhaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, and senior Amiri Diwan officials. (end) aa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.