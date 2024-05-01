Workers March All Around France Against Austerity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, May 1 (KUNA) -- France on Wednesday witnessed a new day of demonstrations against austerity, demanding better wages.

In a joint statement, the trade unions said that workers will unite on this day to demonstrate everywhere in France against austerity, calling for better employment and wages, said BMF News.

According to BMF, French intelligence expects "more peaceful" movements compared to last year.

More than 265 marches were announced across France by unions, with the French authorities expecting the participation of between 130,000 and 150,000 people.

Since last year, France has witnessed several demonstrations and strikes called by all trade unions to protest the government's plans to amend the retirement system and the increasing inequality in many facilities in the country. (end)

