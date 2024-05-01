India Flight Tests Missile-Assisted Torpedo Release System

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, May 1 (KUNA) -- The Indian Defense Ministry on Wednesday announced a successful flight test of supersonic missile-assisted release of a torpedo system.

A statement from the Indian Ministry of Defense said that the Supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) system was successfully flight-tested at around 8:30 AM from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

The Defense Research and Development Organization designed and developed the next-generation missile-based torpedo delivery system to boost the anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy.

This missile system consists of several advanced sub-systems including a two-stage solid propulsion system, electromechanical actuator system and precision inertial navigation system. The SMART system with a parachute-based release system carries a lightweight torpedo as payload. Symmetric separation, ejection and velocity control have been validated in this test as the scientists watched the flight test.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the DRDO scientists and the industry partners on the successful flight test of the system. "The development of the system will further enhance the strength of our Navy," Singh said. (end)

