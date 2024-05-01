Stock exchange director claims India youngster population is going to produce 30 percent of international wealth

(MENAFN) The managing director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Ashish Chauhan, has underscored India's burgeoning demographic advantage as a harbinger of substantial economic growth on the global stage. In an interview on RT's 'Let's Talk Bharat' show with host and esteemed actor Anupam Kher, Chauhan emphasized India's youthful population as a pivotal factor driving its economic trajectory for the next several decades.



Highlighting India's demographic landscape in comparison to aging populations in countries like China, Japan, and the United States, Chauhan pointed out the enduring youthfulness of India's populace. With approximately 600 million individuals aged between 18 and 35, India boasts a sizable cohort of young people poised to enter the workforce. Projections indicate that by 2030, nearly 69 percent of India's population will fall within the working-age bracket, significantly reducing dependency rates.



Chauhan, whose leadership oversees one of India's primary stock exchanges, anticipates a substantial contribution from India to the global wealth pool over the next 25 to 50 years. He predicts that India's economic output will constitute a remarkable 30 percent of the total wealth generated worldwide during this period, with tech-savvy youth playing a pivotal role in driving innovation and progress.



The forecasted prominence of India in global wealth creation underscores the transformative potential of its demographic dividend. As the nation harnesses the energy and innovation of its young population, it is poised to emerge as a key player in shaping the economic landscape of the future. Chauhan's remarks signal a bullish outlook on India's economic prospects, grounded in the dynamism and potential of its youthful demographic profile.

