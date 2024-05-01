Fayez Greets Jordan's Workers On IWD Occasion

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra) - Senate President, Faisal Fayez, greeted the Kingdom's workers on the occasion of International Workers Day (IWD), which falls May 1 annually.In a statement Wednesday, Fayez expressed pride of the "remarkable" role of the nation's workers to achieve its progress, prosperity and development.Fayez also said His Majesty King Abdullah II is constantly keen to provide attention to Jordan's workers, adding that His Majesty always directs governments to meet their needs by endorsing legislation and regulations, especially in the health and social protection fields.Expressing pride in efforts made by the Kingdom's workers in various fields, he affirmed Jordanian worker is "distinguished" by their "outstanding" performance, allegiance to their country and his Hashemite leadership, and are "always up to responsibility at all times and circumstances in various workplaces."Fayez added that: "We support the country's workers on their day," underscoring the Senate's continued support to their various issues, especially with regard to related legislation.